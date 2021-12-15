Osmania General Hospital gets high-end medical equipment

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated high-end diagnostic equipment worth Rs 9 crore that includes a Cath lab for emergency heart procedures and a CT scan at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Afzalgunj on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao announced that soon four more Cath labs worth Rs 28 crore will be made available for the patients at government teaching hospitals in Adilabad, Khammam, Warangal, and Gandhi Hospital.

The minister further said that another 50 ICU beds along with ventilators will be provided to the OGH and also a new mortuary will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. Moreover, the state health authorities will also apply for certification from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and other officials from the health department participated in the inauguration.