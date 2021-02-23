Osmania University Engineering College tops in spending TQUIP-III funds

Osmania University: The OU Engineering College has emerged on top at the national level in spending TQUIP-III funds, which are sanctioned by the Government of India to technical institutions for upgradation of technical education standards.

With a score of 1.07, it has been included among the top five educational institutions in the country. This performance emerged after the audit by the project implementation organisation's mentor Prof. J P Gupta.

According to the college principal M Kumar, who is also the project director, the college received Rs.7.7 crore. With the amount, he implemented various programmes/schemes. They include modernisation of laboratory, purchase of equipment , training of lecturers, scholarship for research scholars, mobilisation of technical resources, students GATE exam fee reimbursement, skill upgradation for securing jobs.

The principal stated that if the score is one, it is considered as top. If it is three it is OK or not bad. The college score of 1.7 will become crucial in NAAC and NBA recognition.