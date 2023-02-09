Osmania University inks MoU with El Mc Sam Lab Equipment MFRS

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/S El Mc Sam LAB EQUIPMENT MFRS, Coimbatore for a year.

By signing the MoU with the company, the Department of Textile Technology, University College of Technology, Osmania University will strengthen Industry Institution interaction and can plan for various developmental activities in Textile Research through mutual coordination.

By collaborating with the company through MoU internships of students/scholars, collaborative research and academic program, offering training, development, skill and capacity building, utilization of infrastructure of respective places and commercial testing can be achieved.

On the other hand, the Department of Textile Technology will be helping in technology transfer and facilitating continued research. Further, the industry will have the support of the institute in establishing contacts and services with the Textile industry, said senior officer, OU.