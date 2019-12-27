Osmania University: National meet on data sciences commences

Osmania University: A two-day national conference on 'Data Science-A statistical perspective' was inaugurated here on Friday, under UGC DRS SAP II programme. Prof R Limbadri, Vice- Chairman TSCHE, who was the chief guest of the programme, explained the importance of data science in the development of nation building. Prof K Prathap Reddy, principal, University College of Science presided over the function and spoke about the growing demand of data science in statistics and computer science.

Organizing Secretary Dr M Raghavender Sharma, spoke about the use of data science in day to day life. Convener Prof C Jayalakshmi explained about the origin and development of the subject.

Dr G Jayasree, HoD of statistics gave a brief report on department's profile. The faculty members Dr K Vani, Dr N Ch Bhatracharyulu, Dr G Sirisha, JL Padma Sri and also retired faculty members were also attended the program. About 170 participants across the country registered for the program and 33 papers will be presented in eight sessions.