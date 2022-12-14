Osmania University to hold National summit 2022 on Education 5.0

Hyderabad: The Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI) and Centre for Digital Education Technology, Osmania University in association with uLektz Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd is going to co-organise the National summit 2022 on Education 5.0 for augmentation of higher educational institutions (heis) on December 17 from 10 am to 5 pm at Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD) Building, OU campus.

OTBI will also launch their official mobile App and MOOCs platform and Memorandum of Association with various schools and colleges will also be signed during the summit.

There are also recognition awards planned for colleges that are already implementing Education 5.0 on their respective campuses. The summit will be attended by Deans, Directors, Principals and other Academic Leaders of Higher Educational Institutions in Telangana to network engage and share their insights and experiences on Education 5.0.