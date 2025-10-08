OU commemorates Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti with tributes

The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, revered as the Adi Kavi and author of the epic Ramayana, was celebrated with solemn reverence at the Phule–Ambedkar Center for Inclusive and Empowerment Studies, Osmania University. Organized by the B.C. Cell of the university, the event brought together faculty, students, and administrators to honor Valmiki’s enduring legacy in Indian literature, spirituality, and social thought.

Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, and Prof. S. Jithender Kumar Naik, Officer on Special Duty to the Vice-Chancellor, attended as distinguished guests. They offered floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki’s portrait and reflected on his contributions to dharma, devotion, and the poetic tradition. Prof. Reddy emphasized Valmiki’s role in shaping ethical consciousness through the Ramayana, while Prof. Naik highlighted the sage’s message of compassion and justice. In a symbolic gesture aligned with Valmiki’s emphasis on harmony with nature, the Registrar and OSD planted a mango sapling at the Centre, representing growth, wisdom, and sustainability.

Deans and Directors of several University wings attending the event shared insights on Valmiki’s literary genius and his vision of an inclusive society.