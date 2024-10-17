OU Dept of Commerce celebrates placement achievements

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Osmania University on Wednesday announced the successful placement of its MCom IV Semester (outgoing) students, who secured positions such as US tax consultants at Deloitte with a highly competitive package of Rs 7.6 LPA, through campus recruitment drives held earlier this year. A special event was organised to commemorate this milestone. Professor Laxminarayana, registrar, OU, encouraged the students to continue aiming high in their professional careers.

Professor Sekhar highlighted the department’s impressive placement track record, noting that 80 to 90 per cent of MCom and MCom (IS) students secure placements each year. He also shared that many students have recently been selected for government roles, including degree lecturers, junior lecturers, and school teachers (SGTs and school assistants), while several await results for assistant professor positions. Additionally, 15 to 20 students from the department qualify for the prestigious UGC Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) annually, one of the highest success rates among Indian universities.