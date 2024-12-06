OU invites applications for PhD category-I admissions

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday released the notification inviting applications for PhD admissions for category I for the academic years 2024-2025.

According to OU officials, eligible candidates who have been awarded the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) through UGC, CSIR, ICMR, DBT, or DST-INSPIRE under category I (2024) can apply for admission into various PhD programmes across different faculties.

Candidates can obtain the application form either from the university press or by downloading it from the official Osmania University website at www.osmania.ac.in. The duly completed application forms must be submitted with stipulated documents to the respective deans' offices of various faculties by December 12 at 5:00 pm. Applicants can check the availability of vacancies and other details by contacting the respective deans' offices or on the OU website, said senior officer, OU.