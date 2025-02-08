OU-ISRO outreach programme held

Hyderabad: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, in association with National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC), ISRO, Hyderabad organised OU - ISRO Space Technology Outreach programme 2025 on Friday.

The theme of the programme was Indian Space Science, Technology, Missions and it was supported by OUECE Alumni association. In this programme, various competitions, such as, quiz, essay writing, slogan, painting, hardware and software competitions were organised. Many students from various departments, such as Astronomy, Geology, Biomedical Engg, Electrical Engg, Electronics and Communication, Mathematics, and English participated.