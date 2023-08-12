Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
OU meet on ‘Climate finance and sustainable development’ concludes
Hyderabad: The two-day conference on ‘Climate Finance and Sustainable Development’ organized by the Department of Commerce, Osmania University, in...
Hyderabad: The two-day conference on ‘Climate Finance and Sustainable Development’ organized by the Department of Commerce, Osmania University, in collaboration with the Telangana State Council for Higher Education(TSCHE) concluded on Friday.
During the conference 37 papers were presented in six tracks: track 1: Sustainable energy and climate finance; track 2: Sustainable Mobility and Climate Finance; track 3: Sustainable agriculture and climate finance; track 4: Sustainable Environment and Natural Resources and Climate Finance; track 5: Sustainable Cities and Climate Finance; and track 6: Circular Energy and Climate Finance. Prof. G Mallesham, Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, emphasised the link between climate finance and sustainability and asked youth to act as more responsible citizens. He also stressed that before starting to alter the world, reforms must start at home.
Prof. P Laxminarayana, OU registrar, urged educated people to take an active role in achieving climate justice and reducing the harm caused by pollution. He exhorted research scholars to make a contribution through solid study.