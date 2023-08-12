OU meet on ‘Climate finance and sustainable development’ concludes

Hyderabad: The two-day conference on ‘Climate Finance and Sustainable Development’ organized by the Department of Commerce, Osmania University, in collaboration with the Telangana State Council for Higher Education(TSCHE) concluded on Friday.

During the conference 37 papers were presented in six tracks: track 1: Sustainable energy and climate finance; track 2: Sustainable Mobility and Climate Finance; track 3: Sustainable agriculture and climate finance; track 4: Sustainable Environment and Natural Resources and Climate Finance; track 5: Sustainable Cities and Climate Finance; and track 6: Circular Energy and Climate Finance. Prof. G Mallesham, Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, emphasised the link between climate finance and sustainability and asked youth to act as more responsible citizens. He also stressed that before starting to alter the world, reforms must start at home.

Prof. P Laxminarayana, OU registrar, urged educated people to take an active role in achieving climate justice and reducing the harm caused by pollution. He exhorted research scholars to make a contribution through solid study.