Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
OU Prof feted with IETE Award
Hyderabad: Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Osmania University, Perumalla Naveen Kumar, has been awarded the IETE Professor K...
Hyderabad: Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Osmania University, Perumalla Naveen Kumar, has been awarded the IETE Professor K Sreenivasan Memorial Award 2024 by the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi.
According to the officials, Professor Naveen Kumar has an illustrious career with over 120 research publications, completed projects with ISRO, and the establishment of the Advanced GNSS Research Laboratory at OU. He played a pivotal role in launching ‘Osmania TV’, the first university satellite TV. He has also successfully completed several major and minor research projects from the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, the Department of Science and Technology, and World Bank TEQIP.