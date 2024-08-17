OU Prof feted with IETE Award

Hyderabad: Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Osmania University, Perumalla Naveen Kumar, has been awarded the IETE Professor K Sreenivasan Memorial Award 2024 by the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi.

According to the officials, Professor Naveen Kumar has an illustrious career with over 120 research publications, completed projects with ISRO, and the establishment of the Advanced GNSS Research Laboratory at OU. He played a pivotal role in launching ‘Osmania TV’, the first university satellite TV. He has also successfully completed several major and minor research projects from the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, the Department of Science and Technology, and World Bank TEQIP.