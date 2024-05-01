OU student bodies hold meeting on water shortage

Live
- YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
- Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency
- Forest dept ratchets up efforts to capture eluding leopard at RGIA
- Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution
- Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
- Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development
- Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
Hyderabad: Various student organisations of Osmania University organised a meeting on Tuesday regarding water shortages and electricity problems at the university. Accusing the former State government, Valigonda Narasimha, a student leader at Osmania University (OU), claimed a conspiracy behind water scarcity and electricity issues within the institution.
Narasimha asserted that over the past decade, administrative decisions have hindered the university's functioning and imposed restrictions without engaging in meaningful conversations. Furthermore, he alleged that notifications crucial for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority students were not issued, thus adversely affecting their lives. Students are now urging the current government to provide support.