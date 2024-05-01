  • Menu
OU student bodies hold meeting on water shortage

Hyderabad: Various student organisations of Osmania University organised a meeting on Tuesday regarding water shortages and electricity problems at the university. Accusing the former State government, Valigonda Narasimha, a student leader at Osmania University (OU), claimed a conspiracy behind water scarcity and electricity issues within the institution.

Narasimha asserted that over the past decade, administrative decisions have hindered the university's functioning and imposed restrictions without engaging in meaningful conversations. Furthermore, he alleged that notifications crucial for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority students were not issued, thus adversely affecting their lives. Students are now urging the current government to provide support.

