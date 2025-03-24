Live
OU students excel in GATE 2025
Highlights
Three students of University College of Engineering, Osmania University achieved outstanding performance in Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2025 exam.
Hyderabad: Three students of University College of Engineering, Osmania University achieved outstanding performance in Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2025 exam.
The students were honoured for their performance on Sunday. The achievers, Saniya Mahreen (AIR-13), Bharam Prasanna Devika (AIR-44), and Hibah Fatima Rasheed (AIR-93) are from Biomedical Engineering Department. Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of OU, encouraged them to pursue higher education and research opportunities.
