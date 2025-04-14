OU wraps up vibrant 4-day tribute to social reformers

Hyderabad: The four-day celebration at Osmania University, held to commemorate the birth anniversaries of social reformers Babu Jagjivan Ram, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Dr BR Ambedkar, concluded on Sunday.

BC Welfare and Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar graced the occasion.

Reflecting on the journey of the past four days, Professor M Kumar, Vice Chancellor, OU, stated, “As we leave this hall, let us carry forward the flame of Phule’s radical thought, Ambedkar’s constitutional vision, and Jagjivan Ram’s relentless fight for equality. Let Osmania University remain a vanguard of social transformation, academic excellence, and inclusive nation-building.”

Later, the celebrations took a colourful turn with the cultural programme that showcased captivating solo and group performances rooted in themes of social transformation, unity, and heritage.