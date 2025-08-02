OU’s HCDC hosts free forensic science career workshop

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) at Osmania University conducted a one-day free training program titled “Career Opportunities & Emerging Trends in Forensic Science” in its e-Classroom at the CFRD Building. This event attracted active participation from both undergraduate and postgraduate students from affiliated colleges.

The program was inaugurated by Prof. G. Vijaya Charan, Director of HCDC, and Dr. T. Sowmya, Assistant Professor in the Department of Forensic Science at OU. The keynote session was delivered by Ranjeet Singh, CEO and Director of the Sherlock Institute of Forensic Sciences, who captivated attendees with insights on cutting-edge technologies and real-world case studies.

The program emphasised the exploration of traditional careers such as forensic scientists and crime scene investigators, while also introducing specialised domains like digital forensics, forensic psychology, and innovative investigative technologies. It further highlighted the importance of skill development and awareness of study abroad opportunities facilitated by HCDC.

Prof. Vijaya Charan welcomed the participants and underscored HCDC’s mission to equip students with employable skills and global exposure. She encouraged them to explore unconventional career paths that combine science, law, and technology.

Dr. Sowmya noted the increasing relevance of forensic science in justice systems and emphasised the opportunities it offers to individuals passionate about investigation and ethics-driven research.