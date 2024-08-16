Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance

Hyderabad: Following BRS working president KT Ramarao’s ‘inappropriate’ statements on women availing free RTC travel scheme, the Congress expressed outrage on Thursday. While Minister Seethakka sought unconditional apology from the former minister, the Telangana Women’s Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the ‘derogatory’ comments. Strongly reacting over this, Seethakka questioned the upbringing of KTR and wondered if this was the kind of discipline his father and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao provided him.

She asked why KTR was worried when women were engaged in chores while travelling on buses. She felt it reflected the mindset of the BRS leader. “Are your women doing break dances? Is this the way your father taught you to behave with women?” she thundered. Meanwhile Nerella Sharada, the Women Commission’s chairperson informed that in light of the issue, the Commission has initiated a suo moto inquiry into the matter under the powers vested in it by the TS Women’s Commission Act.

“The said comments have been widely circulated and have come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the larger community of women in Telangana. The Commission has observed that the comments made in the post are not only inappropriate but have also caused distress among women across the state,” she said in her post on X.