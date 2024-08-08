Over 1 lakh Ganesh pandals to be installed in city: BGUS

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) inaugurated its office at Siddiamber Bazar on Wednesday to coordinate with the Ganesh Pandal organisers, as the Samithi members expect over a lakh pandals in the city.

For the last 44 years, the BGUS has been coordinating with the pandal organisers, giving them instructions on pooja, cultural, devotional, and patriotic programmes during the ten-day festival starting on September 7. The Samithi office was inaugurated today at Baheti Bhavan for taking up the mass immersion programme for the 45th year.

The event marks the jayanti of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who used the Ganeshotsav to organise meetings against British rule during the Independence struggle.