- 'Unbecoming conduct', Dhankar leaves chair briefly as Oppn raises din in RS over Phogat issue
- Olympian Swapnil Kusale gets hero’s welcome in Pune; bows at Dagdusheth Ganpati
- Portal for visas to Chinese technicians operational
- Nifty back above 24k on broad-based buying
- No minimum balance rule for PM Jan Dhan, savings a/c’
- Karvy arm, its CMD get Rs 25-cr notice from Sebi
- Bangladesh unrest a $250 mn monthly readymade garment export opportunity for India: Report
- Zenplus Fleet deploys 1,000 CNG vehicles on Uber
- Reliance gears up for new targets on green path: Ambani
Over 1 lakh Ganesh pandals to be installed in city: BGUS
Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) inaugurated its office at Siddiamber Bazar on Wednesday to coordinate with the Ganesh Pandal organisers, as the Samithi members expect over a lakh pandals in the city.
For the last 44 years, the BGUS has been coordinating with the pandal organisers, giving them instructions on pooja, cultural, devotional, and patriotic programmes during the ten-day festival starting on September 7. The Samithi office was inaugurated today at Baheti Bhavan for taking up the mass immersion programme for the 45th year.
The event marks the jayanti of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who used the Ganeshotsav to organise meetings against British rule during the Independence struggle.
