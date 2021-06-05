Over 7,000 abroad going students registered for vaccine on Day 1

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 vaccination for students going abroad for higher education has begun on Saturday at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayaguda and over 7000 abroad going students registered for the vaccine on the beginning day.

Students were instructed to carry their valid student visa or admission letter from the university and original passport. Covishield vaccine is being given at the vaccination centre. The special permission was sought and received to decrease time interval between 2 doses to 4 weeks. According to health officials at the vaccination centre currently, 350 beneficiaries will be vaccinated per day.

Director State Public Health Department Dr Srinivas Rao stated that an online slot booking system for convenience of the students was rolled out.