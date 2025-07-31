Live
OXYGEN driving the shift from traditional SEO to a hybrid strategy
Hyderabad: Oxygen, a Hyderabad-based digital marketing powerhouse, has achieved a major industry breakthrough by ranking number one on Google solidifying its reputation as a global leader in the next era of search: Search Everywhere Optimisation.
With over a decade of experience and more than 20,000 clients worldwide, OXYGEN is driving the shift from traditional SEO to a hybrid strategy that ensures visibility not only on Google, but also across AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Bing Copilot. Global Success Built on Innovation Founded in 2012, OXYGEN has delivered breakthrough results for global leaders like Toyota, Lexus, and Jared, as well as disruptive SaaS brands such as INK For All, EdgyLabs, and SmythOS.
According to a press release issued here, OXYGEN founder and CEO Shashikanth Heerekar said that in a first-of-its-kind achievement, OXYGEN helped rank Toyota across AI-driven Large Language Models (LLMs)—including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude—demonstrating the agency’s leadership in SEO 2.0. “Today, SEO isn’t just about Google — it’s about being found everywhere. From AI chatbots to app stores, visibility is the new currency. OXYGEN was built to master that.”
As AI search reshapes how people find information, businesses must now adapt to hybrid SEO strategies combining traditional Google SEO with AI Search Optimisation. OXYGEN helps brands achieve visibility across: Search Engines: Google, Bing, Yahoo LLMs: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity Review Platforms: Trustpilot, G2, Capterra App Stores, Video Platforms & Marketplaces.