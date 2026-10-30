PAANI bachao! Citizen-centric app launched to report water wastage !

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called upon citizens to make water conservation a social responsibility, stressing that protecting water resources should not be limited to government initiatives.

With Hyderabad’s population growing rapidly, groundwater levels declining and the possibility of El Niño conditions posing challenges to water availability, the minister urged people to actively participate in conserving every drop of water.

The minister was speaking after launching the PAANI mobile app at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) headquarters in Khairatabad on Thursday. The application has been introduced to encourage public participation in identifying and reporting the wastage and misuse of drinking water across the city.

Ponnam Prabhakar said government monitoring alone could not prevent the misuse of drinking water and emphasised the need to develop awareness among citizens. He clarified that the primary objective was not to impose fines but to educate people and encourage responsible water consumption. Authorities would initially focus on awareness campaigns, while fines and other necessary action would be taken against continued violations.

The minister appealed to journalists, government employees, youth, RTI activists, voluntary organisations and colony welfare associations to register as water volunteers. Citizens can report water wastage through the PAANI app, enabling Water

Board officials to examine complaints and take appropriate action. Volunteers, who make significant contributions to water conservation, would also be recognised and encouraged.

Expressing concern over declining groundwater levels, the minister observed that even during heavy rainfall, substantial quantities of rainwater were lost because of inadequate groundwater recharge systems.

He recalled how traditional ponds, wells and natural water bodies had helped preserve groundwater in villages. However, rapid urbanisation, concrete roads and multistorey buildings had reduced the natural absorption of rainwater.

He stressed the need to implement rainwater harvesting systems in individual houses, apartments, gated communities and commercial establishments. He also urged residential communities to install sewage treatment plants wherever necessary and reuse treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes. Highlighting Hyderabad’s increasing drinking water requirements, Ponnam Prabhakar said the government was taking steps to augment supplies through the Godavari Phase-II and Phase-III projects. He emphasised that developing new water sources must go hand in hand with reducing wastage and strengthening existing infrastructure.

Citizens can register as Water Volunteers through the HMWSSB website: https://erp.hyderabadwater.gov.in/walc/VolunteerRegistration.aspx