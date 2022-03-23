PACS chiefs to get hiked salaries: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the Chairman of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and related societies will get hiked salaries in the State. The minister said that the government decided to implement a new HR policy for the chairman of the agricultural societies. A 7-member committee headed by TESCOB Chairman submitted a report to the government as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The committee recommended a similar procedures and service rules for all, the minister said. He also said that they will set up committees at districts and the State to implement and monitor the same. The report felt that the chairmen and staff in PACS faced injustice of designations, promotions and salaries for a long time, so a new set of procedures and norms will be implemented for uniformity and ensure that they get all benefits. The financially weak societies can get loans for three years from DCCBs and apex banks as per the recommendations made in the report given to the government.

The chairmen of PACS will get Rs 15000 a month from Rs 7500, previous salary. The societies with Rs 5 crore turnover will get Rs 7,500, those with Rs 10 crore turnover will get Rs 10,000 and those with Rs 15 crore turnover will get Rs 15,000 a honorarium monthly, the minister informed.