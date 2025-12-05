Padma Shri Jadav Payeng Honoured with Sankalp Kiran Puraskar at Sankalp Diwas 2025

Sankalp Diwas 2025, hosted by the Suchirindia Foundation at Shilparamam, celebrated humanitarian excellence by honouring Padma Shri Jadav Payeng with the Sankalp Kiran Puraskar. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chief guest, praised Dr. Y. Kiron’s tireless social service.

The event featured vibrant performances by children from 50 special schools, showcasing their talent and spirit. Payeng expressed gratitude and lauded Dr. Kiron’s commitment to society. Additional Sankalp Seva Puraskars were presented to unsung social contributors. The evening highlighted compassion, inclusion, and the foundation’s mission to inspire positive societal change.