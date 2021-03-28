Pandemic changes lives of bold minds for better

"When the going gets tough, the tough get going." The famous words of Joseph P Kennedy, a famous American diplomat, ring true when we hear these stories.



No doubt, the pandemic breakout and the lockdown soon after left businesses convulsing, and new entrepreneurship almost became an anathema. Yet, for some daring minds in the city, life changed for the better and they could transform their business ideas into thriving ventures.

Dinesh Mudiraj, who used to work as a senior business development manager in a multinational company, the pandemic provide opportunity to ponder over his future. He started an event management company and became successful. "Yes, when the entire city is under lockdown, it is weird to think about any event happening but I took scenario as a challenge and test the troubled waters.

I targeted the customers for possible events at hand in the lockdown like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and others. Myself and my brother strongly felt it would be the right time to start as there will be no competitors in the markets due to lockdown. In the first month, nothing happened but slowly in three to four months, my business started running successfully and I could serve hundreds of happy customers," says Dinesh Mudiraj, founder ofr Keep Smiling Suprise.

Another young entrepreneur, Prem Kumar from Bowenpally, who always wanted to set up some business, had a chance and time in lockdown as he had a work from the home facility from his company. "I am working for a reputed MNC for making money but I always wanted to start something on my own which also gives me satisfaction. My attention turned to film making and I started directing, acting and making films. I started posting them online like on Youtube and OTT under the label 'Pachipulusu Media'. The response from people has been amazing so I started doing series and cover songs also," shares Prem Kumar.

For a sales manager-turned-entrepreneur Jhansi Rani from Kukatpally it was the right time to begin her fashion and I started with lockdown trends and people just loved it. "I was always interested in getting into the fashion business. The pandemic made me think about starting my own venture. With my savings, I managed to start my apparels business, wherein clothes are manufactured in our unit and sold at affordable prices from Rs 200 to Rs 999," shares Jhansi Rani.

When Ashwini Salver who worked as an Operations executive in a company had to quit her job due to lockdown and there was an immediate need to make money. Then, she decided to start some business which makes profits but without any investments and then she started her own tutorial online. "I am educated but had to sit at home due to lockdown, and I could not stay for a longer time doing nothing and I have started tutorials for all age groups where I used to teach different skills to engage children and as children loved to attend the classes, am continuing even now and it has become major part for my income," says Ashwini.

And here's another success story shared by Tejaswini, a student turned entrepreneur from Habsiguda. "The pandemic cost many people their job and in some cases left them hungry too. So, I started baking at home and sent it to a few people who are in my close circles. My baking skills soon got wide publicity, thanks to word of mouth and then I started my own page on Instagram with the handle T Bakes. The response was great and I kept getting a lot of orders because it's hygienic and homemade at affordable prices, now it's my full-time business." says Tejaswi.