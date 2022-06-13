Parents fear heat-related health perils for children

Hyderabad: Re-opening of schools for physical classes after two years had seen parents rushing to schools to buy books and uniforms. Even super markets witnessed heavy rush to buy lunch boxes and school bags.

The parents were not fully ready to send the children to school as they were expecting that the government would extend the summer holidays.

Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of Hyderabad School Parents' Association (HSPA), said " It is known that after almost two years schools are going resume smoothly but not at the expense of the health of lakh of school-going children.

He said there is a rise in heat waves conditions due to which children can suffer from many heat-related illnesses. Another concern is that inspite of government order to have half day schools, many private schools announced that they will function full day from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

Parents said since the government did not accept their demand and decided to reopen the schools, they were forced to buy uniforms and books from schools which are charging 40 percent more than the market price, the textbooks that are prescribed by schools are not available easily outside. Another problem was that the schools are not having enough stocks said a parent.

Asif Hussain, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, said it would be better if education departments make covid vaccination mandatory in every school.