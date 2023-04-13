Parks to remain shut tomorrow

Hyderabad : In view of the unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Hussein Sagar, the parks and other establishments there would remain closed on April 14.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release on Wednesday said that NTR Gardens, Lumbini park, NTR Ghat, Pitstop, Jalavihar, Sanjeeviah Park and Amogham restaurant will be closed on April 14.