Parks to remain shut tomorrow

Parks to remain shut tomorrow
Decision taken in view of inauguration of 125-foot Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad : In view of the unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Hussein Sagar, the parks and other establishments there would remain closed on April 14.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release on Wednesday said that NTR Gardens, Lumbini park, NTR Ghat, Pitstop, Jalavihar, Sanjeeviah Park and Amogham restaurant will be closed on April 14.

