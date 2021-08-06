Passing out parade of IPS probationers held in Hyderabad

The Passing out parade of the 2019 batch IPS probationers has been held at the Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Friday. Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai attended as the chief guest to the parade.

Nityanand reviewed the parade led by batch topper Ranjeetha Sharma of Rajasthan cadre. Addressing the gathering, Rai remembered the words of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.



He said that the police officers does a contribution to keep the nation strong and united. "They also rendered a great service to the people during the pandemic and more than 2,000 police officers lost their lives to COVID-19. I express my wholehearted gratitude and condolence to their families," he said.



He told the candidates to work with transparency, integrity, humility, courage, commitment and teamwork. "A good police officer should have highHyderabadest standards with respect to attitude and approach, personality and behaviour," he added.



Speaking on the crime against children and women, Rai asked the police officers to spend at least 100 hours to train men and women under them about the latest techniques and technology.



Around 178 police officers took part in the parade including 144 IPS (23 are women) and 34 foreign officers trainee. Of the IPS officers, eight were allocated to both the Telugu states i.e. each four for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

