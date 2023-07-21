Pathargatti: Once a royal gem, now a monumental neglect

Hyderabad: Pathargatti, a venerable thoroughfare crafted from stone and situated at the heart of Madina, Hyderabad, languishes in a state of neglect, warranting immediate attention. This monument erected during the reign of the final Nizam of the former Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, presently bears witness to the unsightly proliferation of weeds, detracting from its historical significance and grandeur.

The Patharghatti stone arcade edifices flanking either side of the road, stretching from the Madina Hotel to Charminar, were meticulously erected in 1911 under the patronage of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, who reigned over Hyderabad State from 1911 until 1948. These two-storied structures, hewn from captivating red granite, were artfully designed to accommodate shops on their ground floors, while providing secure abodes on their first floors, all with the primary aim of bestowing convenience and safeguarding the well-being of the merchants and their precious merchandise.

The Pathergatti stone arcade boasts the distinction of housing one of the most expensive bazaars in India, a compelling factor that provided the designers ample motivation to fashion an exquisitely intricate structure, captivating the beholder’s curiosity. Regrettably, as time passed, the genuine allure of this edifice became obscured by the prevailing commercial interests of the inhabitants in the vicinity. Consequently, an unfortunate consequence has been the gradual underestimation and neglect of this architectural and sculptural marvel, a masterpiece of unrivaled magnificence.

Pathargatti was among the ambitious endeavors initiated by the City Improvement Board, established under the auspices of the Nizam during his illustrious reign. Regrettably, the authentic charm of these buildings has been marred by the indiscriminate placement of signboards, unsightly hanging cable wires, and unchecked proliferation of tree branches.

Despite these impediments, the pearl trade continues to flourish vigorously within the Patherghatti shops, undeterred by the surrounding changes, reflecting the enduring resilience and prosperity of this traditional business.

The Sunday bazaar of Pathergatti continues to flourish with vitality and is a veritable sanctuary for connoisseurs of antiquities. Spanning the stretch from Charminar to Pathergatti, this bustling market accommodates an impressive array of approximately 300 stalls. The diversity of offerings available is truly expansive, catering to the eclectic tastes of its patrons. Here, one can find an eclectic assortment ranging from opulent chandeliers to timepieces of yore, and from bronze statuettes to state-of-the-art modern equipment. The market proudly presents an assortment of goods, including batteries, mobile phones, chargers, headphones, tape recorders, pens, and precious gems, alongside more mundane yet essential household items such as stoves, frying pans, and knives.

Throughout the course of the last century, Pathargatti has stood as a nucleus of commerce in Hyderabad, alluring innumerable visitors by virtue of its close adjacency to other revered historical landmarks like Charminar and Mecca Masjid.

Sadly, in recent times, this once-resplendent boulevard has been subject to neglect and disregard, resulting in the gradual erosion of its former magnificence, evident in the encroaching growth of unsightly weeds.