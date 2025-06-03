PCC chief urges party workers to maintain discipline

Hyderabad: In the wake of Telangana Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao issuing clarification on disciplinary notice, the leaders of women’s wing held a meeting with PCC president Mahesh Goud. While reassuring the senior leaders of party support in conferring significant positions, PCC chief cautioned them of disciplinary action, if they cross the party line.

During a review meeting of Mahila Congress at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the demand for providing women important posts will be discussed with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He assured that appropriate opportunities were being provided to those who work hard and will have appropriate recognition in the party. He warned the party workers of tough measures if the party’s discipline is not followed. “If there is violation of the party’s discipline, whoever it may be, they will have to face disciplinary action. Patience and perseverance are key to politics,” he advised.

It may be mentioned here that Sunitha Rao who received show cause notice discussed the matter with the senior Congress leaders and reportedly apologised for holding dharna against Mahesh Kumar Goud inside Gandhi Bhavan. During her recent visit to Delhi, she held meetings with AICC state incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, besides Mahesh Goud.