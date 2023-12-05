People choosing NOTA in greater Hyderabad increases

Hyderabad: The number of people expressing their anger on the leaders is increasing day by day. In most segments of Greater Hyderabad, NOTA votes were more after Congress, BRS and BJP party candidates. NOTA got 15,418 votes in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 12,824 votes in Rangareddy district. 16,222 votes were registered in the city.

Constituency-wise, Quthbullapur got maximum 4079 votes and Nampally got 544 votes. Compared to the 2018 elections, the number of NOTA votes in the latest election has decreased slightly. 3,737 votes were polled in Medchal, 3,145 in Serilingampally, 2,966 in LB Nagar, 2,608 in Malkajgiri, 2,458 in Kukatpally, 2,536 in Uppal and 2,031 in Maheswaram. Within 1000 to 2000 of the ten segments.

In LB Nagar, NOTA stood at the 4th position, beating 45 others. NOTA got 2,966 votes in this constituency. In Malkajgiri where 33 candidates stood, in Uppal where there were 32 candidates and in Serilingampally 31 candidates stood, NOTA stood fourth.

In Chevella of Rangareddy district, there was a commotion as the votes received by NOTA were more than the majority of the BRS candidate. BRS candidate Kale Yadaiah who won in this constituency got 76,218 votes while Congress candidate Bhima Bharat got 75,950 votes. It is noteworthy that Yadaiah's majority was 268 votes while NOTA got 1423 votes. As a result, NOTA votes have become a topic of discussion.