People from all sections throng Tiranga Rally

Hyderabad: Following the 'Million March' by TS & AP JAC, which set record in the protest rallies against CAA and proposed NRC, the Tiranga rally witnessed huge gathering following Friday prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah.

Organised under the banner of United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) thousands took out march from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram. The roads of Bahadurpura, Tadban, Shastripuram and surrounding areas appeared to be a sea of humans and Tricolour flags, even as youth holding placards with creative slogans protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). It was organised by the UMAC and was led by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Mir Alam Eidgah which witnesses prayers only twice a year on the occasion of Eids (Bakrid and Ramzan) on Friday witnessed a massive gathering as people carrying national flags poured in from various parts of the city. Friday prayers were led by Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, imam of the Mecca Masjid.

Thousands of protesters including men, women, elderly, kids and even disabled were seen during the march from Eidgah, holding national flags and placards, demanding revocation of the CAA. Protesters of all caste and community holding Tricolours and placards and raising slogans "Inquilab Zindabad" to "Hindustan Zindabad", protestors chanted various slogans. Even 'Aazadi' slogans coined by Kanhaiyya Kumar also reverberated during the protest.

The protesters were also seen in traditional dresses while several non-Muslim youths wearing traditional Muslim dress and Muslims in traditional non-Muslim attire and were seen chanting Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Esai bhai-bhai. Several meters long flag was also carried during the protest. While tribal women from lambada community wearing traditional dresses and holding placards were also seen.

Several students from colleges from across the city gave a miss or left early from classes to show up in solidarity.

Moreover from across the city, business owners from markets like Madina Market, Charminar, Patthergatti, Jagdish Market, King Kothi Market Nampally, Mallepally, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Toli Chowki and Golconda etc and several trade associations declared their solidarity and showed up at the 'Tiranga Rally' protest.

Meanwhile, lawyers, teachers and other professional bodies also participated in the rally, the second biggest anti-CAA protest in Hyderabad after January 4 'Million March'.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, other party legislators, Hamed Mohammed Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious scholars and leaders of various Muslim and Dalit organisations were also present in rally.