People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that people of Telangana were blessing KCR to become the chief minister of the state one more time.

The Finance Minister inaugurated the Tehsildar office at Abdullahpurmet in Rangareddy District on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Rangareddy District was marching towards progress after the formation of Telangana. He recalled the comments of film star Rajanikanth that Hyderabad was looking like New York City. Telangana has been receiving many awards from the Central government. Telangana has been number one in the country in terms of production of food grains and also number one in production of doctors, said Harish Rao, adding CM KCR has provided one medical College per district.

Rao said that Telangana has become a state which provides food to the entire country. People of the state wanted KCR to be the chief minister once again.

The Minister said that the Ibrahimpatnam hospital would be upgraded to 100 bedded hospital and all the facilities would be provided to the people. The medical college coming up in Rangareddy District would have both medical education and healthcare facilities. The state has been a model for the country in decreasing mother and infant mortality rate. The state has been ranked third as per a report of NITI Ayog, the minister said.

The minister thanked the Ramoji Foundation and it's chairman Ramoji Rao for coming forward to donate Rs 4.5 crore for construction of the new Tehsildar office.