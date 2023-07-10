People won’t favour policies of BJP: Palla Rajeshwar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against the State government were baseless; people of Telangana will not support the policies of BJP.

Addressing a press conference at the BRSLP office, Reddy said people of the State waited to see if the PM would announce funds to Warangal; but he was limited to political speech in the meeting. “People of Warangal have been waiting for the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory for decades. but the PM has laid foundation stone for wagon industry, said Reddy, adding the coach factory was taken away to Gujarat.

The BRS leader alleged that Modi limited himself to political criticism during his visit to Warangal. He said the PM “talks of corruption in the State, but forgets that his own party government was dethroned in Karnataka recently. “Didn't the Vyapam scam happen in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh? If BRS was a corrupt government then why did people of the State make the party win for the second time. While BJP leaders were involved in corruption, the Central government was harassing Opposition parties with IT, CBI, ED cases, Reddy alleged. He said all allegations made by Modi were baseless and people of Telangana will not support the policies of BJP; neither will the saffron party get another chance at the Centre, he asserted.

Reddy questioned what had happened to the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. A tribal university has not been established in Mulugu (Warangal district); there was no announcement on the establishment of steel plant in Bayyaram. The PM only read out the script written by the State BJP leaders, he claimed.

Reddy said “public sector companies are being privatised by the Centre. The party is ready for a discussion on the vacant jobs in State and the Central government departments. He alleged that Modi had ruined the economy and was working only for industrialists like Adani and Ambani.