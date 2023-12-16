Pharmacists stage dharna at OU

Hyderabad: The Pharmacists took up dharna in the Osmania University on Friday alleging irregularities in the elections of the Telangana State Pharmacy Council.

The Telangana Pharma Council member Akula Sanjay Reddy has alleged that there were massive irregularities in Telangana State Pharmacy Council elections. Sanjay Reddy alleged that the returning officer of the election D Harichandana had committed irregularities in the elections seeking a thorough inquiry into the irregularities of the office staff.

He said that first, a notification was given in the newspaper on August 31, 2023 that the process of counting of votes will begin on November 10, 2023. But again on November 7, 2023 it was announced in the paper that it was postponed to December 11, 2023 due to the elections. He asked what the motive was behind not counting the votes and wasting time for almost a month after the voting. He said that there is a 100 per cent chance that all the votes will be changed before this.

Sanjay Reddy said that everyone knows that the State election code came into being on August 31. Then why were pharmacy council elections taken up, he asked. He said that total votes were 53,000, but 29,594 people were counted. Where is the calculation of 23,406 votes, he questioned.

The Council president urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately investigate and take legal action against AYUSH Director Dasari Harichandana alleging that she was ruining the future and lives of 53 thousand pharmacists across the state.

Pharmacy council members Teja Sivakumar, Kolipaka Balaraju, Madam Prabhakar, Kanneboina Srinivas, Kambhampati Srikanth, Y Satish Kumar and others participated.