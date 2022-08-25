PICT-O-POSIA exhibition to be held from August 24 to September 1

A solo art exhibition PICT-O-POESIA under the auspicies of Ms Shailu Pendyala is all set to be held from August 24 to September 1 at Shristhi Art Gallery located at Road No 15 Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The gallery is open from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm from Tuesdays to Sundays and is closed on Mondays.



Shailu coined the word PICT-O-POESIA, which is called paintings inspired by poetry. Picto means to paint and Poesia means poetry hence the name of this exhibition has got the name PICT-O-POESIA. Accorsing to it, every painting in this Pict-o-Posia series is attached with a poem. Shailu merged not only art and poetry, but also philosophy into multi-dimensional depictions onto canvas.



The talented artist uses art and poetry as a means for self-expression and the painings of her are a visual display of forms, colors, mediums and textures just like poetry is a verbal play of her thoughts, feelings, and emotions.



Shailu is fascinated to include embroidery, craft, and such varied skills onto canvas and her originality is found in expression in architectural and interior design, embroidery, and designing clothing and jewelry among various other avenues. Art has always been a part of Shailu, whether it is through formal education, art collection, or her work in itself.



She says that a 40-year-long hiatus from painting, post-college, has given her the knowledge to express herself in-depth.