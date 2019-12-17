Pipe organ in use only at St John's church

There are about 200 pipe organs in the country, a legacy of the British, but many are either lying unused or being dismantled for want of repair. Most of the vintage churches in the city do have pipe organs but are not in use for want of repairs.

The British left India but did not leave a factory that could repair the pipe organs. The pipe organ in St John's Church, though, is an exception and is in working condition. There are a total of 590 pipes in the entire pipe organ at the St John's Church. It is a 115-year-old instrument which is still in an immaculate condition.

Commodore Champion, the chief organist, has been playing the instrument for the past 40 years, followed by Vivekanand, Joshua Virendra and Sujay Pastor who are the other organists. The maintenance of the instrument is done thrice in a year by Dr Timothy Velacott from England.