PM Modi to take part in ISB convocation on May 26

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address graduate programme-2022 of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and unveil a commemorative plaque marking the completion of the 20 years of the establishment of the school on May 26. Addressing a joint media conference along with Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, here on Monday, ISB Dean Madan Pillutla said, during his one hour programme on May 26 at the ISB, Hyderabad, Modi will address the passing-out batch of students of 2022, in the joint graduate programme of ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

"Prime Minister will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence," he added.

In all, around 900 students from both the ISB campuses are passing out during the academic year.

As part of the programme, Modi will also release ISB My stamp and special cover.

Madan Pillutla said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been invited to the programme. However, CM KCR would not be attending the programme due to pre-scheduled commitments. Instead, a senior minister would be attending on behalf of the chief minister

Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan and State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will welcome the prime minister on his arrival in the city and accompany him during the ISB programme.

Giving details of the 20 years of the achievements of ISB journey among others Madan Pillutla said the school was the first knowledge partner to the commission appointed on bringing reforms in the training of the civil servants in the country. The main objective was to bring a citizen-centric approach to the training of civil servants serving in various government arms. ISB was the first one to associate with it as a knowledge partner.

Meanwhile, the ISB has added another feather in its cap with the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released on Monday, which ranked the ISB Executive Education 1 in India and 38 globally.

Madan Pillutla said that the ISB's customised programmes are uniquely designed, based on the individual and organisational requirements, and delivered through a holistic pedagogy, impacting the strategic business imperatives of the client organisations. So far, ISB has trained over 49,000 executives.

The FT Ranking global ranking of ISB Executive Education would further strengthen our resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education. Coming days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, this result is cherished, even more, he said.

Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, said, "ISB Executive Education creates and delivers custom learning solutions that address diverse organisations' business challenges and strategic needs in the private and public sectors. We empower executives with the knowledge and behaviour required to build, lead and grow organisations that create significant impact."

Another significant ranking feature was that ISB is ranked globally at #7 on the "Future Use" parameter. Future Use is defined as the "likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future", she added.