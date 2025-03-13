Police arrest minor for stealing, 5 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police arrested a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) involved in theft of bikes. The police recovered five bikes worth Rs 2.30 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, on March 6 they received a complaint from Mohd Aizaz (37), working in the Electricity Department, in which he stated that he noticed his bike was not found parked near his house. Following the complaint, police registered a case and took up the investigation

P Chandra Shekar, ACP Charminar said that on Monday, the Hussainialam police apprehended a CCL, who was moving in a suspicious manner on a stolen vehicle. On enquiry the CCL admitted that he along with his friend have committed theft of two wheelers under different police station limits and have stolen vehicles. The ACP said that the apprehended CCL was sent to V Addl Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hyderabad. Another CCL is absconding.