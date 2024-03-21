Live
Just In
Police Commissioner holds session on legal provision ahead of elections
Hyderabad: As part of preparedness for Lok Sabha 2024 polls, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner KothakotaSreenivasa Reddy stressed on the various legal provisions during elections. During the video conference with all officials from all wings of the city police on Wednesday, the Commissioner addressed their concerns. He urged all participants to ensure the upcoming elections are conducted freely, fairly, and impartially in a peaceful atmosphere, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Legal Advisor Ramulu made a detailed presentation about the various acts and rules pertaining to the electoral process, such as the Representation of Peoples Act, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Penal Code, SC/ST Prevention of Atrocity Act, Arms Act, Excise Act, Hyderabad City Police Act, Prevention of Disfigurement of Public Places Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Religious Institutions (prevention of misuse) Act, and others.
The participants gained valuable insights from this session and obtained an overview of dealing with various situations leading up to the polling date. The importance of Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) has been reemphasised, and all police nodal officials have been instructed to closely monitor their activities to achieve the desired outcomes.