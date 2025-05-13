  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Police conducts dry run at Charminar

Police conducts dry run at Charminar
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a dry run for the Miss World 2025 event at Charminar and Laad Bazaar, followed by a visit to Chowmahalla...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a dry run for the Miss World 2025 event at Charminar and Laad Bazaar, followed by a visit to Chowmahalla Palace, on Monday. The dry run showcased the city’s heritage and ensured event safety.

The police are taking extensive measures to ensure a secure and successful Miss World 2025 pageant. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “We took a close look at our layered security measures, verifying the backgrounds of everyone involved. The law and order and traffic deployments were checked on-site in real time, allowing us to spot any gaps that needed attention.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick