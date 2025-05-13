Police conducts dry run at Charminar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a dry run for the Miss World 2025 event at Charminar and Laad Bazaar, followed by a visit to Chowmahalla Palace, on Monday. The dry run showcased the city’s heritage and ensured event safety.

The police are taking extensive measures to ensure a secure and successful Miss World 2025 pageant. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “We took a close look at our layered security measures, verifying the backgrounds of everyone involved. The law and order and traffic deployments were checked on-site in real time, allowing us to spot any gaps that needed attention.”