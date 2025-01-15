  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Police Constable Injured by Dangerous Chinese Thread: A Warning for Road Safety

Police Constable Injured by Dangerous Chinese Thread: A Warning for Road Safety
x
Highlights

A police constable was injured when Chinese thread became tangled around his neck while riding a bike.

A police constable named Shivraj got hurt when a Chinese thread got stuck around his neck on Tuesday.

He was riding his bike on the Tilak Nagar-Narayanguda flyover when the thread caused a deep cut.

Some people nearby saw what happened and quickly took him to the hospital for treatment. The police are looking into the incident.

The police also warned everyone to be careful of Chinese manja (kite string).

It can be very dangerous, especially for people riding bikes. It’s important not to fly kites near busy roads and to stay away from the sharp threads.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick