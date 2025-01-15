Police Constable Injured by Dangerous Chinese Thread: A Warning for Road Safety

A police constable named Shivraj got hurt when a Chinese thread got stuck around his neck on Tuesday.

He was riding his bike on the Tilak Nagar-Narayanguda flyover when the thread caused a deep cut.

Some people nearby saw what happened and quickly took him to the hospital for treatment. The police are looking into the incident.

The police also warned everyone to be careful of Chinese manja (kite string).

It can be very dangerous, especially for people riding bikes. It’s important not to fly kites near busy roads and to stay away from the sharp threads.



