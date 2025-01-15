Live
- No divisions, we stand united: NDA constituents at joint workers' conference
- Bengal fake passport racket case: ED collects information from Kolkata Police
- New obesity definition for Indians focuses on abdominal adiposity, related diseases
- Bengaluru Sees Surge in Private Vehicle Registrations Due to Poor Public Transport
- As long as God is with me, no one can harm me, says Kejriwal
- Bengaluru Metro: First Prototype of DTG Train Arrives for Purple Line
- Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress party’s new HQ in Delhi
- Bengaluru: Massive Fire at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre Causes Rs 110 Crore Damage
- Daily Horoscope for 15 January 2025: Zodiac Sign Forecasts
- Justice Sujoy Paul appointed Chief Justice of Telangana HC
Police Constable Injured by Dangerous Chinese Thread: A Warning for Road Safety
A police constable was injured when Chinese thread became tangled around his neck while riding a bike.
A police constable named Shivraj got hurt when a Chinese thread got stuck around his neck on Tuesday.
He was riding his bike on the Tilak Nagar-Narayanguda flyover when the thread caused a deep cut.
Some people nearby saw what happened and quickly took him to the hospital for treatment. The police are looking into the incident.
The police also warned everyone to be careful of Chinese manja (kite string).
It can be very dangerous, especially for people riding bikes. It’s important not to fly kites near busy roads and to stay away from the sharp threads.
