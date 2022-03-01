Police detain Dubbaka MLA, followers

Rachakonda: The Rachakonda police on Monday detained the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislator from Dubbaka, Raghunandan Rao, and took him into preventive custody.

The legislator and his followers were on their way to Karmanghat temple when the cops stopped them at Ghatkesar and shifted them to the police station. They were later released as the police informed the MLA that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, a few more persons were also taken into custody at Karmanghat temple as they gathered to stage a protest over last week's communal disturbance following a clash between persons transporting cattle and a group of cow vigilantes.

Apart from that, the police also foiled the attempts of some Bajrang Dal activists at Kukatpally as the activists planned to protest against the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The police said that the group neither has permission to conduct the protest nor take out any rally.