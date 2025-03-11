Live
- Kiran Abbavaram speaks high about ‘Dilruba’
- Apple MacBook Air M4 Review: More for Less
- ‘Kannappa’ team comes with a heartfelt love song
- Try Galaxy App Now Simulates One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 Series
- Delhi: Sachdeva slams AAP for doubting BJP’s commitment to fulfil poll promises
- ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ set for grand theatrical release on World Poetry Day
- BJP Demands Establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija
- MP DK Aruna Advocates for Boya Valmiki ST Status in Parliament, Gains Community Support
- Back-to-Back Auto Accidents in Gadwal: Workers’ Safety at Risk
- ‘Chaurya Paatam’ set for April 18th release
Just In
Police File Case Against 10 Downing Street Pub Staff for Assaulting Customers
Highlights
A case has been filed by the Begumpet police against the staff and management of the 10 Downing Street pub for allegedly assaulting a group of customers.
The police have filed a case against the staff and management of the 10 Downing Street pub in Begumpet for allegedly assaulting a group of customers.
The incident occurred on Sunday night when a group of private employees had a dispute with the staff over a bill payment. The situation escalated when 6-7 bouncers and waiters reportedly abused and physically attacked the customers.
After enduring several blows, the customers were forced to pay the bill and leave. Based on a complaint, the Begumpet police have taken action against the pub's management and staff for their misconduct.
Next Story