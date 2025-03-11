  • Menu
Police File Case Against 10 Downing Street Pub Staff for Assaulting Customers

A case has been filed by the Begumpet police against the staff and management of the 10 Downing Street pub for allegedly assaulting a group of customers.

The police have filed a case against the staff and management of the 10 Downing Street pub in Begumpet for allegedly assaulting a group of customers.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a group of private employees had a dispute with the staff over a bill payment. The situation escalated when 6-7 bouncers and waiters reportedly abused and physically attacked the customers.

After enduring several blows, the customers were forced to pay the bill and leave. Based on a complaint, the Begumpet police have taken action against the pub's management and staff for their misconduct.

