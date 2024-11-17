Police grill BRS leader Jaipal Yadav

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former MLA Jaipal Yadav appeared before the probing agency in the sensational phone tapping case. Police recorded the BRS leader’s statement who disclosed his close association with the arrested police official Tirupatanna in the case. The BRS leader told the police that he was not aware of phone tapping of some persons whose numbers were taken from him by Tirupatanna. Sources said that the police officials grilled Yadav for more than 2 hours and recorded his statement. Yadav is the second BRS leader who is questioned by the police in the sensational case. Former MLA and BRS leader Chirumarthi Lingaiah already appeared before the police on Thursday. The police are summoning politicians based on call data of four accused already arrested in the case. Three suspended police officers and a retired police officer are already in judicial custody in the case which came to light in March.

The BRS leaders are reportedly being questioned about new evidence that came to light in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Lingaiah was questioned about his alleged conversation over the phone talk

with suspended Additional Superintendent of Police Mekala Thirupathanna, who is an accused in the case.