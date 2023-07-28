Police issues traffic advisory for Muharram procession

Hyderabad: The City police issued an advisory in view of the Muharram procession in the Old City on Saturday. In connection with Bibi-Ka-Alam Procession from Darulshifa, Hyderabad, the traffic restrictions and diversions from 12 am to 10 pm.

According to police, the traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed at Bibi ka Alawa Road, Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura Road, Suraj Talkies, Etebaz Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, Mesco, Imliban and Chaderghat when the procession passes through the route.

RTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 am to 9 pm and they should not come on the Kalikabar and Mir Alam Mandi road till the procession terminates.

The restrictions will also be imposed in Secunderabad from 4 pm to 8.30 pm on Saturday.

The traffic proceeding from Hyderabad via Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road. Motorists proceeding from the RP Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House via Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tank Bund Road at DBR Mills ‘T Junction.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be ‘One Way’ towards Ranigunj side. The Traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital) on a need basis.