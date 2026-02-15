Be agents of change, Meghwal tells youth

Vijayawada: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs delivered an inspiring convocation address at the Special Convocation of SRM University-AP, urging students to play a transformative role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The ceremony also marked the conferment of the Honoris Causa degree upon Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in recognition of his pioneering contributions to defence research and technological innovation.

Accepting the honour, Dr Kamat expressed gratitude to the university and praised its commitment to transformational education. He highlighted DRDO’s efforts to enhance scientific advancement through the establishment of five new laboratories and fifteen specialised centres focusing on underwater and space awareness.

Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar underscored that education must transcend boundaries of region and discipline, empowering youth to drive national development.