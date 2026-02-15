Agriculture Budget unveils Rs.53,752 cr farm revival plan

Five-pillar strategy under Rythanna Meekosam to boost water security, agri-tech, food processing, and farmer support

Budget aims to shift farmers toward demand-driven, high-value crops while integrating AI, IoT, drones, and robotics

State records 7.83% agricultural growth, contributing 33.2% to GSDP, with irrigation projects expedited for assured water

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Saturday announced a comprehensive five-point strategy to rejuvenate the farm sector, declaring that the state government is committed to restoring profitability and dignity to farmers under the ‘Rythanna Meekosam’ initiative.

Presenting the 2026–27 Budget proposals in the Assembly, the minister said the government has earmarked Rs 53,752.12 crore for agriculture and allied sectors. The five pillars of the strategy include water security, promotion of demand-driven crops, adoption of agri-technology, expansion of food processing, and strengthened government support systems.

Atchannaidu noted that 62 per cent of the state’s population depends on agriculture and allied activities, making the sector the backbone of the rural economy.

“When agriculture becomes profitable, rural prosperity follows, and the State’s economic foundations grow stronger,” he said, adding that the NDA government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu aims to elevate the farmer to the status of a ‘king.’

Under the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, ‘Farmers AgriTech’ has been identified as a core principle. The government plans to integrate advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), drones, robotics and satellite-based systems to transform agriculture into a high-income sector and attract youth back to farming.

Responding to changing food habits and market trends, the minister said farmers will be encouraged to shift towards demand-based, high-value crops with greater nutritional content and minimal pesticide and fertiliser residues.

The government will also prioritise natural farming, digital crop planning at Rythu Seva Kendras, crop diversification, post-harvest loss reduction and value addition to ensure remunerative prices.

Emphasising irrigation, Atchannaidu said the government is determined to end farmers’ dependence on erratic monsoons. Major projects including Polavaram irrigation project, Pattiseema, Handri-Neeva, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, Vamsadhara-Nagavali linkage, Thotapalli, Chintalapudi lift scheme, Vamsadhara Phases I & II, Srisailam, Dhavaleswaram gate restoration, Veligonda and Tharakaramatirtha Sagar are being expedited to provide assured irrigation to every acre.

Highlighting performance indicators, he said Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product stands at Rs 17,62,357 crore, of which agriculture contributes Rs 5,39,454 crore, accounting for 33.20 per cent. While India’s agricultural growth rate is 0.80 per cent, the State has recorded a robust 7.83 per cent growth, with a 10 per cent share in national agricultural output. “These reforms will give new life to agriculture and ensure sustainable prosperity for our farmers,” the minister asserted.