Police: None will be spared

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Friday assured that they would not spare anyone involved in the alleged rape case of a minor girl.



At a press conference DCP West Zone Joel Davis said the incident took place on May 28. Her father came to the Jubilee Hills police station on May 31 and told the police that his daughter had gone to a party during daytime in Amnesia Pub after confirming that it was a non-alcoholic and non-smoking party with a friend. He said when she came back, she was in a state of shock and was not able to speak.

He told the police that they put her in comfort zone for two days; they suspect that some molestation had taken place. The DCP said a case has been registered. The girl was counselled. After creating confidence, she explained what had happened. The police registered POCSO case. The DCP said she could not identify the accused except one. On basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence identification of five people has been done. Of them two are major and three are minors. Among the identified was Saduddin Malik of Puppalguda and Omer Khan.

Other being juveniles, will be questioned on Saturday during daytime. He said in next 48 hours other accused will be arrested. He appealed to media to understand the family predicament and avoid publishing any unconfirmed news. "It would harm the family and affect the investigation", he added. Malik was later arrested.