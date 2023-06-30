Police visits Eatala Rajender’s house and discuss his security issue

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday visited the Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s house after his wife Eatala Jamuna made serious allegations that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill her husband by his political rivals.

In this background, the Telangana government has focused on the safety of the Eatala. DCP Sandeep Rao reached the residence of Eatalaon Thursday and held discussions for half- an-hour on the issue of his safety and security. The DCP will submit a report to DGP Anjani Kumar on the status of the security of Eatala.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCP clarified that he would explain the DGP about the concerns raised by EatalaRajender during their meeting. The police officials inspected the surroundings of the house on Wednesday following an order from MA&UD Minister KTR. He asked the DGP to review the issue of safety of Rajender.

Following this, the DGP conducted a review meeting with concerned police officials on the security enhancement of Rajender.

The meeting of the police officials with Eatalaalso comes in the wake of a reported decision of the Central government to provide Y-category security to himon the basis of his claims.