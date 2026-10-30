- Telangana rushes power teams to cyclone-hit AP
- Piyush Goyal backs Revanth Reddy’s $3 trillion TG vision
- TG stance vindicated in SC
- Sanitation drive gets push in Alwal Circle
- HYDRAA strikes at encroachers; reclaims 12 ac of RK Puram lake
- PAANI bachao! Citizen-centric app launched to report water wastage !
- India-US trade deal will protect farmers' interests: Goyal
- TGCSB sounds warning on WhatApp message frauds
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy backs ‘save democracy’ campaign
In Short
Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were indulging in what he termed “malicious politics.”
NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, in New Delhi on Thursday and extended his Deepavali greetings to the leaders. During the meeting, the leaders discussed political developments and party-related matters. Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were indulging in what he termed “malicious politics.”
He welcomed the BJP’s Save Democracy campaign against the INDIA bloc and said he would actively participate in the initiative as a party worker. Reaffirming his commitment to the BJP’s organisational activities, Sudhakar Reddy expressed his readiness to work actively towards strengthening the party and advancing its initiatives. The meeting was part of his interactions with senior BJP leaders in the national capital ahead of the Deepavali festival.