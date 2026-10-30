Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy backs ‘save democracy’ campaign

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national general secretary (organisation), BL Santhosh, in New Delhi on Thursday and extended his Deepavali greetings to the leaders. During the meeting, the leaders discussed political developments and party-related matters. Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were indulging in what he termed “malicious politics.”

He welcomed the BJP’s Save Democracy campaign against the INDIA bloc and said he would actively participate in the initiative as a party worker. Reaffirming his commitment to the BJP’s organisational activities, Sudhakar Reddy expressed his readiness to work actively towards strengthening the party and advancing its initiatives. The meeting was part of his interactions with senior BJP leaders in the national capital ahead of the Deepavali festival.