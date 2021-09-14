Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy flays TRS government on Chennuru ryots’ issues

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Monday condemned the alleged 'negligence' of the TRS government to solve farmers' issues in the State.

He, along with OBC National Morcha President Dr. K Laxman, MP D Aravind, former MLA CH Ramachandra Reddy, Mancheriyala district party president Raghunadhapalem and others, participated in the 'Rythu Gosa Deeksha' organised by former MP Vivek Venkataswamy at Indira Park.

The leaders highlighted the government's 'misdeeds' and 'failures'during the dharna. Reddy said farmers of the Chennuru constituency were badly affected by the backwaters of the Kaleswararam irrigation project. He recalled that they had appealed many times to the government for solve their issues and construct 'karakattas', but it was not taken seriously by the government yet.

He demanded the government to pay compensation for three years of crop damage and allotment of alternative land.

Vivek strongly condemned the government's attitude and demanded immediate solution of the Chennuru farmers' problems. He said the party will represent the issue to the State Governor.